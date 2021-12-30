Advertisement

Shawnee Clounty COVID health indicator remains in ‘substantial’ category

Shawnee County on Thursday remained in the "substantial" category for COVID-19 cases, officials...
Shawnee County on Thursday remained in the "substantial" category for COVID-19 cases, officials said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County remains in the “substantial” category for COVID-19 cases.

According to the Shawnee County Health Department, which released its latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report on Thursday morning, the summary index score was 15 out of a possible 16 for the second week in a row.

That means Shawnee County was in the “substantial” category for the past two weeks.

Additionally, the health department said the hospital stress index remains at 3.0, which is the highest possible reading.

According to the health department, 750 new COVID-19 cases were reported the week of Dec. 19 to 25, which is in the “high” range.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 12.9 percent, which is in the “substantial” range.

That compares to the 801 new cases reported from Dec. 12 to 18, which also was in the “high” range.

The percentage of positive tests that week was 12.1 percent.

For a full breakdown of the Indicator Report please click the following link: https://rb.gy/xn7lee

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A humvee sustains damage after one person lost their life and two others were severely injured...
Speed of Humvee unknown at time of fatal National Guard training crash near Salina
FILE - Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75...
Nebraska man charged in crash that killed 4 from Topeka
District 9 Topeka City Council member Mike Lesser told 13 NEWS Long-Island based Kohan Retail...
West Ridge: City Councilman says NY company bought mall
A semitrailer hauling a load of cattle overturned Tuesday morning near Garden City in southwest...
Semi hauling cattle overturns when driver swerves to miss dog in roadway

Latest News

Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Riley County police were searching for three individuals who were suspected of stealing several...
Apple iPhones stolen from Manhattan Best Buy store
Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck near Alta Vista, Kan.
3 injured in Morris Co. wreck
Tristain and Aleahs
Wednesday’s Child - 2021 Review