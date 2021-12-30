Shawnee Clounty COVID health indicator remains in ‘substantial’ category

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County remains in the “substantial” category for COVID-19 cases.

According to the Shawnee County Health Department, which released its latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report on Thursday morning, the summary index score was 15 out of a possible 16 for the second week in a row.

That means Shawnee County was in the “substantial” category for the past two weeks.

Additionally, the health department said the hospital stress index remains at 3.0, which is the highest possible reading.

According to the health department, 750 new COVID-19 cases were reported the week of Dec. 19 to 25, which is in the “high” range.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 12.9 percent, which is in the “substantial” range.

That compares to the 801 new cases reported from Dec. 12 to 18, which also was in the “high” range.

The percentage of positive tests that week was 12.1 percent.

For a full breakdown of the Indicator Report please click the following link: https://rb.gy/xn7lee

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.