Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Topeka West’s Chase Kell

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Topeka West’s Chase Kell.

Kell has golfed and bowled for the Chargers the past four years, and helped the girls bowling team reach the state tournament in 2020.

She is also part of the National Honor Society, StuCo and 4H, and maintains a 3.8 GPA.

Up next, Kell plans to attend Allen County Community College to get a degree in education.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Topeka Police identify man killed by car Tuesday morning
FILE
KDHE confirms first case of Omicron in Shawnee Co.
Eric (left) and Starlette (right) Clary are arrested after deputies find a grow operation in...
Brown Co. deputies uncover marijuana grow operation after called to check on child
Flames shoot from a house near Meriden, Kan. Dec. 28, 2021.
Fire destroys Jefferson Co. home, firefighter injured
SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status
SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Topeka West’s Chase Kell
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Topeka West’s Chase Kell
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Conference opener postponed for Shocker men’s basketball
Minnesota running back Ky Thomas (8) gets away form West Virginia safety Saint McLeod during...
Topeka’s Ky Thomas named Guaranteed Rate Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Game
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, left, is congratulated by teammate Travis...
Kelce, Butker among Chiefs welcomed back from COVID-19/Reserve list