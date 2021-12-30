Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Topeka West’s Chase Kell

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Topeka West’s Chase Kell.

Kell has golfed and bowled for the Chargers the past four years, and helped the girls bowling team reach the state tournament in 2020.

She is also part of the National Honor Society, StuCo and 4H, and maintains a 3.8 GPA.

Up next, Kell plans to attend Allen County Community College to get a degree in education.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.