Riley Co. Public Works prepares for first winter storm of the season

By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Public Works crews across northeast Kansas are preparing for the first major winter storm of the season heading into the new year.

Crews with Riley County Public Works are loading trucks with salt and attaching snowplows to the trucks ahead of the winter storm.

Roads with high traffic volume will be treated and plowed first before crews move to secondary roadways.

Starting as early as 4:00 in the morning, crews will begin removing snow, and applying a layer of salt to help melt the snow, hoping to make the roadways safer for traveling.

“They put in a lot of time, and effort, they care about what they do, and just be patient with us as we try to make the roads clear and safe for them to drive on.’ Riley County Public Works, director, John Ellermann says.

If you must travel during the winter storm, please allow plenty of time to get to your destination. Also, remember it takes more time and distance to stop on snow packed roads.

