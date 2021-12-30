Advertisement

Report: Mario Chalmers signs 10-day contract with Miami Heat

Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers (15) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game...
Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers (15) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MIAMI (WIBW) - Former Jayhawk Mario Chalmers has signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Miami Heat, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The deal comes as part of the NBA’s updated COVID protocols allowing replacement players.

Chalmers, 35, won two NBA championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013. He last played in the NBA in 2018 with the Memphis Grizzlies.

