OSHA investigating fatal trench collapse in Grain Valley

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A rescue and recovery effort at a trench collapse in Grain Valley concluded Wednesday night after nearly eight hours. Now, the investigation begins.

Rhonda Burke, a spokeswoman for OSHA’s regional office in Chicago, said the agency was advised the worker, who died, was in a 10-foot-deep trench, installing plumbing lines for homes under construction.

Chip Portz, the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District’s chief of community risk reduction, said the emergency call came in at 11:58 p.m. at SW Tisha Lane and SW Hillside Drive. He said the call went from a rescue to a recovery about 25 minutes later.

Portz said emergency responders had to dig up the person using their hands and a bucket to make sure they stayed safe while shoring up the sides of the trench.

At that point, he said, it became clear the person did not survive, so they took a methodical approach to getting the person out so that no one else was hurt in the recovery effort.

It was nearly 7:37 p.m. by the time they had the worker removed.

“One cubic yard of soil can weigh as much as a car, nearly 3,000 pounds, and bury a worker in just minutes,” Burke wrote in an email.

According to the safety agency, “Trenching standards require the use of protective systems in trenches deeper than 5 feet, and soil and other materials be kept at least 2 feet from the edge of trench.”

An investigation is now underway to determine if those required protective systems were in place.

Burke named the employer under investigation as Preferred Plumbing, Inc., a company based in Kingsville, Missouri. She said the company has “no previous known OSHA history.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.