Advertisement

OSHA investigating fatal trench collapse in Grain Valley

Fatal trench collapse in Grain Valley
Fatal trench collapse in Grain Valley(KCTV5)
By Betsy Webster
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A rescue and recovery effort at a trench collapse in Grain Valley concluded Wednesday night after nearly eight hours. Now, the investigation begins.

Rhonda Burke, a spokeswoman for OSHA’s regional office in Chicago, said the agency was advised the worker, who died, was in a 10-foot-deep trench, installing plumbing lines for homes under construction.

Chip Portz, the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District’s chief of community risk reduction, said the emergency call came in at 11:58 p.m. at SW Tisha Lane and SW Hillside Drive. He said the call went from a rescue to a recovery about 25 minutes later.

Portz said emergency responders had to dig up the person using their hands and a bucket to make sure they stayed safe while shoring up the sides of the trench.

At that point, he said, it became clear the person did not survive, so they took a methodical approach to getting the person out so that no one else was hurt in the recovery effort.

It was nearly 7:37 p.m. by the time they had the worker removed.

“One cubic yard of soil can weigh as much as a car, nearly 3,000 pounds, and bury a worker in just minutes,” Burke wrote in an email.

According to the safety agency, “Trenching standards require the use of protective systems in trenches deeper than 5 feet, and soil and other materials be kept at least 2 feet from the edge of trench.”

An investigation is now underway to determine if those required protective systems were in place.

Burke named the employer under investigation as Preferred Plumbing, Inc., a company based in Kingsville, Missouri. She said the company has “no previous known OSHA history.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A humvee sustains damage after one person lost their life and two others were severely injured...
Speed of Humvee unknown at time of fatal National Guard training crash near Salina
District 9 Topeka City Council member Mike Lesser told 13 NEWS Long-Island based Kohan Retail...
West Ridge: City Councilman says NY company bought mall
FILE - Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75...
Nebraska man charged in crash that killed 4 from Topeka
A semitrailer hauling a load of cattle overturned Tuesday morning near Garden City in southwest...
Semi hauling cattle overturns when driver swerves to miss dog in roadway

Latest News

FILE
KCC approves settlement with Black Hills Energy resulting in net rate reduction for customers
Curtis Callarman, 43, of Topeka
Topeka man arrested for burglary, theft after caught on security camera
A man was shot Wednesday night while attempting to escape in his vehicle during an attempted...
Man shot during Wednesday night robbery attempt in central Topeka
FILE - Andre C. Rhoiney Jr.
Kansas High Court upholds murder conviction in 2016 Topeka road rage shooting
FILE
Kansas county won’t open emergency shelter despite cold weather