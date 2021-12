Osage Co. mourns loss of retired Carbondale Fire Chief

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County is mourning the loss of retired Carbondale Fire Chief Roy Moore.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says its thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and fire families at Osage Co. Fire District #1 - Carbondale Fire as they mourn the loss of Retired Fire Chief Roy Moore.

The Sheriff’s Office shared the last call for Fire Chief Moore on Facebook, which aired during his services on Dec. 28, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.