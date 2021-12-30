Advertisement

Mayor-elect Padilla discusses what he wants in new Topeka city manger

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor-elect Mike Padilla discussed the city’s ongoing search for a new city manager during an interview on Wednesday’s Eye on Northeast Kansas.

The mayor-elect praised outgoing City Manager Brent Trout both professionally and personally, and says the departure was a mutual decision between him and the governing body.

Padilla emphasized that finding Trout’s replacement is a top priority heading into the New Year, stating his expectation to have a new manager by the Spring. But, the standard is high for incoming candidates. Padilla said he would like to see someone with experience in a similar-sized city, and a vision in line with that of city leaders.

“I look for somebody who is really committed to the city of Topeka, like Brent was,” Padilla said. “He worked some long hours. They also have to be able to see down the road with the governing body, what our intent is for economic development, housing and community safety here in the city of Topeka.”

Topeka’s city manager is just one of many leadership roles experiencing a transition heading into 2022.

