Man shot during Wednesday night robbery attempt in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man drove himself to a local hospital after he was wounded during a robbery attempt Wednesday night in central Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 900 block of S.W. Lincoln.

Police said two females attempted to rob a man.

When the man tried to escape in a car, one of the women fired a gun at the vehicle.

The man was struck while in the car and drove himself to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said nothing was taken during the robbery attempt.

The women were believed to have been in a dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

