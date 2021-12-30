Advertisement

Man shot during Wednesday night robbery attempt in central Topeka

A man was shot Wednesday night while attempting to escape in his vehicle during an attempted robbery in the 900 block of S.W. Lincoln in central Topeka, police said.(WKYT)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man drove himself to a local hospital after he was wounded during a robbery attempt Wednesday night in central Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 900 block of S.W. Lincoln.

Police said two females attempted to rob a man.

When the man tried to escape in a car, one of the women fired a gun at the vehicle.

The man was struck while in the car and drove himself to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said nothing was taken during the robbery attempt.

The women were believed to have been in a dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

