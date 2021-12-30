KU women’s basketball Big 12 opener postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU women’s basketball’s Saturday match-up at TCU has been postponed due to COVID issues in the Jayhawks’ program.

The ‘Hawks had already called off Tuesday’s contest against Northwestern State an hour before tip-off for the same reason.

Up next, KU will host West Virginia Jan. 5.

The KU men’s game against TCU this weekend was also previously postponed. Bill Self’s squad will play George Mason instead.

The Kansas women’s basketball game at TCU, originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2, in Fort Worth, Texas, has been postponed in accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines



