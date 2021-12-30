KU women’s basketball Big 12 opener postponed
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU women’s basketball’s Saturday match-up at TCU has been postponed due to COVID issues in the Jayhawks’ program.
The ‘Hawks had already called off Tuesday’s contest against Northwestern State an hour before tip-off for the same reason.
Up next, KU will host West Virginia Jan. 5.
The KU men’s game against TCU this weekend was also previously postponed. Bill Self’s squad will play George Mason instead.
