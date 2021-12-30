Advertisement

KU women’s basketball Big 12 opener postponed

KU women’s hoops game canceled an hour before tip
KU women’s hoops game canceled an hour before tip(WIBW Mitchel Summers)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU women’s basketball’s Saturday match-up at TCU has been postponed due to COVID issues in the Jayhawks’ program.

The ‘Hawks had already called off Tuesday’s contest against Northwestern State an hour before tip-off for the same reason.

Up next, KU will host West Virginia Jan. 5.

The KU men’s game against TCU this weekend was also previously postponed. Bill Self’s squad will play George Mason instead.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 9 Topeka City Council member Mike Lesser told 13 NEWS Long-Island based Kohan Retail...
West Ridge: City Councilman says NY company bought mall
A humvee sustains damage after one person lost their life and two others were severely injured...
Speed of Humvee unknown at time of fatal National Guard training crash near Salina
Latest snowfall map
Thursday forecast: Winter storm watch for New Year’s Day, prepare today/tomorrow
FILE - Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75...
Nebraska man charged in crash that killed 4 from Topeka

Latest News

Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers (15) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game...
Report: Mario Chalmers signs 10-day contract with Miami Heat
Gethro Muscadin
Former Jayhawk “fighting for his life” after serious car accident
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a touchdown pass during the first half during an...
Chiefs visit Bengals in showdown of 2 of AFC’s top teams
K-State Wildfire Recovery decal
KSU football team to honor losses suffered in devastating wildfires