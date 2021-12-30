Advertisement

KSU football team to honor losses suffered in devastating wildfires

K-State Wildfire Recovery decal
K-State Wildfire Recovery decal(Kansas State University)
By Tim Carpenter
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - The Kansas State University football team will wear a special decal on their helmets during the Jan. 4 bowl game to express empathy for people who suffered losses from wildfires that scorched more than 400,000 acres in central Kansas.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play Louisiana State University in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many Kansans who were affected by the recent storms and wildfires,” said Gene Taylor, director of athletics at Kansas State in Manhattan. “This helmet sticker is a small department-wide gesture that will let all K-Staters and those affected by this storm know that we are with them as they rebuild their lives and their livelihoods.”

On Tuesday, K-State officials said the decal would be affixed to the back of players’ helmets.

Winds that topped 100 miles per hour on Dec. 15 spread brush fires that destroyed homes, vehicles, barns, equipment and were responsible for killing livestock and pets.

The damage stretched from smaller fires in Finney, Scott and Gove counties and included the four-county fire infiltrating parts of Ellis, Rooks, Russell and Osborne counties.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said farmers or ranchers in need of immediate mental health assistance could contact the Kansas Suicide Prevention Line at 785-841-2345. In addition, Kansas Recovery Resources can be found through the Kansas Department of Agriculture here.

Donations can also be made through the Kansas Livestock Association here. HitchPin is working to coordinate assistance through this form.

