KHP to remove abandoned vehicles from roadways ahead of impending winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans who had to leave their cars on the side of Kansas roadways have until noon on Friday to remove them or have them towed by KHP at the owner’s expense.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it has started to prepare for the impending winter storm which will affect Kansas’s roadways.

Due to the predicted winter weather, KHP said it will tow abandoned vehicles from the shoulders of interstates and highways in Shawnee and surrounding counties.

The removal of abandoned vehicles will start at noon on Friday, Dec. 31, said the Patrol. Abandoned vehicles negatively impact the Kansas Department of Transportation’s ability to completely clear roadways of snow. It said the towing of vehicles will help KDOT’s snow removal process.

KHP said troopers and Motorist Assist Technicians will continue to remove vehicles from roadways until KDOT has finished its snow removal process.

Drivers whose vehicles have been removed from roadways can call *47 to speak with KHP Communications to find where their vehicle was towed.

Vehicles towed will happen at the owner’s expense said KHP.

