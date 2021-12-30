KDHE updates COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following updated guidance from the CDC, the KDHE has updated Kansas’s COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it updated the COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines after recent changes by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The KDHE said the CDC is in the process of updating its guidance for correctional facilities, long-term care facilities, preschool, K-12 schools and higher education institutions.

For health care workers in Kansas hospitals, the KDHE said updated guidance is as follows:

Those who have been exposed and have a lab-confirmed COVID-19 test should isolate for 10 days or 7 days with a negative test, if asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic with symptoms improving.

Those who have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic can return to work with only COVID-positive patients during the remainder of the 10-day infectious period.

Those who have been vaccinated and boosted and are asymptomatic who work as close contacts of those confirmed positive with the virus have no work restrictions with a negative test on days 2 and 5-7.

Those who are unvaccinated or those who are vaccinated but not boosted and are asymptomatic who are close contacts of those confirmed positive with COVID-19 are required to quarantine for 10 days or 7 days with a negative test.

For the rest of the population, which does not include those who work in a health care or congregate setting, updated guidance is as follows:

Those with lab-confirmed infections regardless of vaccination status should stay home for 5 days. If a person has no symptoms or symptoms resolve after 5 days and is fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication, they can leave their home. However, they should continue to wear a mask around others for another 5 days.

Those who have been boosted or fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna within the past 6 months or Johnson & Johnson within the last 2 months who are close contacts of a person with the virus do not have to stay home, but they should wear a mask around others for 10 days. If possible, they should get tested on day 5.

Those who are unvaccinated or were fully vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna over 6 months ago and are not boosted or those how have completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson over 2 months ago and are not boosted who are close contacts of a person with the virus should stay home for 5 days. After quarantine, they should continue to wear a mask around others for another 5 days. If unable to quarantine, individuals must wear a mask for 10 days. If possible, they should also get tested on day 5.

