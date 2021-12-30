KDHE seeing more Covid testing during holiday season than it expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE hopes the uptick in Covid testing will continue amid the uptick in delta and omicron variant cases.

KDHE deputy state health officer Dr. Joan Duwve said they anticipated an uptick in testing around the holiday season.

“I do think that people are really understanding that a way to be with friends and family a little more safely is to know before you go or get that test before you go visit your relatives or go to a party with friends.”

This week saw more than 7,000 new cases from Monday to Wednesday with nearly 2,600 Tuesday alone.

The highest one-day total since November 30th (the Tuesday after Thanksgiving).

Dr. Duwve said the state’s mass testing sites have not exceeded their capacity though many, like the one at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka, are seeing brisk business.

“People can go to our website at KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com and find a testing site in their community. If it’s one of our mass testing sites they can register for a test before they go but they don’t have to they can do drive-up, walk-up and we will accommodate them.”

KDHE’s Wednesday update shows a total of 45 cases of the omicron variant now identified including three in Shawnee County, two in Jackson County, and one in Nemaha County. It shows more than 10,000 delta cases across the state as well.

“When delta swept in, delta swept in and took over. I don’t know what this will look like. There may be more people infected with omicron but does that mean we will stop seeing delta? It’s really too soon to tell.”

Duwve knows people will go to parties on New Year’s Eve, but she hopes they will seek out testing to ensure they have a good time while *not spreading Covid.

“I’m hoping that they will continue to seek out testing to understand if they’re safe to go to a party if they have a negative test. They can feel a little bit more safe.”

Duwve encourages people to get fully vaccinated plus the booster to diminish the chance of spreading delta and omicron. You can find vaccine and testing sites by clicking ‘Covid 19 Resources.’

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.