Black Hills to refund $9.1 million to customers

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it approved a unanimous settlement agreement on Thursday morning, Dec. 30, which will result in a net rate reduction for customers of Black Hills Energy.

Starting Jan. 1, the KCC said customers will see a credit on their monthly bills, the Tax Adjustment Rider, which is based on federal and state tax reforms. It said the rider will refund $9.1 million to customers over a 3-year period.

For individual ratepayers, the KCC said that equals 5.4606% of base rates - the non-commodity part of the bill.

In addition, the Commission said the settlement agreement ensures the continued use of the Gas System Reliability Surcharge to fund Black Hills’ accelerated pipeline replacement program and approved an increase to the monthly customer charge. The charge will increase from $16.94 to $18.50 each month.

The KCC said the GSRS is currently a separate line item charge which generates $6.1 million per year and will now become part of base rates to continue to fund system integrity and reliability improvements.

Combined with the tax credit, the Commission said the result of the three actions will produce a net rate reduction for customers over the next three years.

According to the KCC, the order is a result of an application filed by Black Hills in May to request an increase in its rates. This order does not address the extraordinary natural gas costs from February’s extreme winter weather. Those costs are currently pending before the Commission in Docket 21-BHCG-334-GIG.

Black Hills serves around 117,000 Kansans in 50 counties.

To view Thursday’s order, click HERE.

