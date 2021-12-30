Kansas High Court upholds murder conviction in 2016 Topeka road rage shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Topeka man sentenced to life in prison for a 2016 road rage shooting that killed one man.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,159: State of Kansas v. Andre C. Rhoiney Jr., it affirmed Rhoiney’s convictions for felony murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and aggravated assault.

Rhoiney was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder for the shooting death of Michael J. Stadler, in October 2016. The shooting was described as a road rage slaying.

However, the Court said it dismissed two of Rhoiney’s five assertions of error because they were not preserved, which means the arguments were not brought before the court in a way it could rule on them.

The Court said it found one instance of prosecutorial error but held the Shawnee Co. District Court’s immediate instruction to disregard fixed the mistake. It also assumed without deciding an instructional error but held this assumed error to be harmless.

Ultimately, the Court said it found the cumulative effect of any mistake made in the case was harmless because of the minute impact and the overwhelming evidence of Rhoiney’s guilt.

