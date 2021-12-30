Advertisement

Kansas farmers, ranchers learn more about help available following devastating wildfires

Wildfires burned about 400,000 acres in north central Kansas, leaving paths of destruction.
By Joe Baker
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NATOMA, Kan. (KWCH) - Farmers and ranchers still recovering from recent devastating wildfires gathered Wednesday night to learn more about help available to them. Fires that burned thousands of acres, mostly in portions of north central and northwest Kansas, damaged or destroyed buildings, homes, equipment and fencing. The fires also burnt up hay and feed and killed livestock.

At Wednesday night’s meeting in Natoma, seats on the gym floor inside Natoma Elementary School were filled by famers and ranchers recovering the fires two weeks ago, fires that were fueled by powerful, relentless winds.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addressed the famers and ranchers gathered exactly two weeks after the wildfires that killed cattle and damaged properties across the state.

“What I saw today was heart wrenching to say the least,” Kelly said. “The fields, the homes.”

The damage is heartbreaking for ranchers like Dave Braun. The Victoria-area rancher reported losing about 1,600 acres of grass, about seven-and-a-half miles of fence, and cattle.

“We had 110 cows caught in the fire,” Braun said. “Some of them had to be put down.”

About 200 farmers and ranchers attended Wednesday’s meeting in Natoma. That meeting provided more information on how to aid those who were affected through numerous programs, including the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program, farm loan programs and NRCS conservation programs.

You can see the state’s comprehensive list of available programs for the impacted ag producers here: https://agriculture.ks.gov/news-events/kansas-wildfire-recovery-resources-december-2021?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdeliveryhttps://agriculture.ks.gov/news-events/kansas-wildfire-recovery-resources-december-2021?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

