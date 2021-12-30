Advertisement

Kansas county won’t open emergency shelter despite cold weather

FILE
FILE(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — With a severe cold snap approaching, Wyandotte County, Kansas, will not open an emergency overnight shelter, a decision that some service providers worry could have fatal consequences.

The Kansas City Star reports that service providers preparing to open the shelter at the former Jack Reardon Center in Kansas City, Kansas, instead learned that the Unified Government won’t allow it. The decision leaves the county without any overnight cold weather shelters.

Forecasters say temperatures are expected to drop to around zero degrees this weekend.

Rachel Russell, director of community engagement for Cross-Lines Community Outreach, said the lack of shelter could cause homeless people to overwhelm hospitals.

Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner wrote in a statement to the Star that his goal is to address homelessness in the long term, but he didn’t respond to specific questions about the decision to not move forward with the former Reardon Center site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A humvee sustains damage after one person lost their life and two others were severely injured...
Speed of Humvee unknown at time of fatal National Guard training crash near Salina
District 9 Topeka City Council member Mike Lesser told 13 NEWS Long-Island based Kohan Retail...
West Ridge: City Councilman says NY company bought mall
FILE - Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75...
Nebraska man charged in crash that killed 4 from Topeka
A semitrailer hauling a load of cattle overturned Tuesday morning near Garden City in southwest...
Semi hauling cattle overturns when driver swerves to miss dog in roadway

Latest News

Curtis Callarman, 43, of Topeka
Topeka man arrested for burglary, theft after caught on security camera
A man was shot Wednesday night while attempting to escape in his vehicle during an attempted...
Man shot during Wednesday night robbery attempt in central Topeka
FILE - Andre C. Rhoiney Jr.
Kansas High Court upholds murder conviction in 2016 Topeka road rage shooting
FILE - Cedric Lofton, 17, died in police custody in Kansas. His death has been ruled a homicide.
DA: Death of Kansas teen in custody not necessarily criminal