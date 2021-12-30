Hy-Vee introducing armed security to their stores

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Hy-Vee is introducing armed security guards to stores across its eight-state region, including in the Kansas City area, the grocery chain announced this week.

The Hy-Vee Retail Security team will be “specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees,” the company said in a statement. “The officers have been through training designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders alongside law enforcement partners.”

The company said it already has armed security in several stores and plans to implement the new plan in its other stores “in the near future.”

Hy-Vee released a video along with the announcement, showing a b-roll video of security wearing badges and guns while walking Hy-Vee’s aisles and interacting with customers.

Hy-Vee did not say whether there were any previous incidents or impetus that motivated the change.

“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” Hy-Vee’s president Jeremy Gosch said in a statement. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”

The statement went on, “Hy-Vee is actively recruiting for officers to join the new Hy-Vee Retail Security team. Interested applicants can connect with the Retail Security team at RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com.”

Hy-Vee said it has 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states that employ 93,000 people.

