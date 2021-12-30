Former Jayhawk “fighting for his life” after serious car accident

(WIBW) - Former KU and New Mexico men’s basketball player Gethro Muscadin is “fighting for his life” after being involved in a car accident last night.

KU head coach Bill Self tweeted this afternoon, asking for people to lift up Muscadin, his friend also in the crash, and their families:

“Last night Gethro Muscadin and a friend were involved in a serous one car accident,” Self wrote. “He, his friend, and their families need a miracle. Please lift them up as Gethro fights for his life.”

“Please pray for Gethro Muscadin,” New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino tweeted. “He’s fighting for his life after a horrible car accident last night. Every prayer matters right now. So tragic and devastating.”

Muscadin played in 12 games for Kansas in 2020, before announcing his decision to transfer at the end of the season.

There is no update to Muscadin’s condition at the time of this writing.

Last night Gethro Muscadin and a friend were involved in a serous one car accident. He, his friend, and their families need a miracle. Please lift them up as Gethro fights for his life. — Bill Self (@CoachBillSelf) December 30, 2021

Please pray for Gethro Muscadin. He’s fighting for his life after a horrible car accident last night. Every prayer matters right now. So tragic and devastating. — Richard Pitino (@LoboCoachPitino) December 30, 2021

🙏 Lobo fans: please pray for Gethro Muscadin, who was in a serious car accident last night. Every prayer helps. — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) December 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.