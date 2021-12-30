Advertisement

Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD

A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her...
A former content moderator is suing the TikTok and its parent company Bytedance, claiming her work for the platform caused PTSD.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former contractor claims working for TikTok caused her to develop PTSD.

Candie Frazier is suing the social media platform and its parent company ByteDance.

Frazier said she worked as a content moderator on the platform and spent 12-hour days reviewing disturbing videos, including ones featuring graphic violence against children and animals.

She said the company did not provide adequate protections or psychological support for the moderators.

Frazier said the work caused her anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

TikTok would not comment on the lawsuit, but in a statement the company said they “continue to expand on a range of wellness services so that moderators feel supported mentally and emotionally.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A humvee sustains damage after one person lost their life and two others were severely injured...
Speed of Humvee unknown at time of fatal National Guard training crash near Salina
District 9 Topeka City Council member Mike Lesser told 13 NEWS Long-Island based Kohan Retail...
West Ridge: City Councilman says NY company bought mall
FILE - Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75...
Nebraska man charged in crash that killed 4 from Topeka
A semitrailer hauling a load of cattle overturned Tuesday morning near Garden City in southwest...
Semi hauling cattle overturns when driver swerves to miss dog in roadway

Latest News

FILE
Energy assistance program to open as winter weather projected to strike NE Kansas
FILE - A rapid COVID-19 test is taken, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. President...
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
FILE - A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and other Confederate statues could go to the...
Confederate monuments in Virginia will likely go to Black history museum
Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Nursing home workers are urged to get vaccine boosters as COVID-19 cases soar
FILE
KHP to remove abandoned vehicles from roadways ahead of impending winter weather