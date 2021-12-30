Advertisement

Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas

By Alex Onken and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – You’ve probably heard it raining cats and dogs, but have you heard it raining fish and frogs?

Several residents in east Texas have reported seeing fish all over the ground after they apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm Wednesday.

Viewers sent KSLA pictures and videos of the falling fish.

According to The City of Texarkana, animal rain happens when small water animals like fish, frogs and crabs are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that happen on the surface.

Then, those small animals fall back to the ground with the rain.

According to KSLA, multiple instances of animal rain have been reported around the world.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A humvee sustains damage after one person lost their life and two others were severely injured...
Speed of Humvee unknown at time of fatal National Guard training crash near Salina
District 9 Topeka City Council member Mike Lesser told 13 NEWS Long-Island based Kohan Retail...
West Ridge: City Councilman says NY company bought mall
FILE - Cass Co. (Neb) Sheriff's Office says multiple people were killed in an accident on US-75...
Nebraska man charged in crash that killed 4 from Topeka
A semitrailer hauling a load of cattle overturned Tuesday morning near Garden City in southwest...
Semi hauling cattle overturns when driver swerves to miss dog in roadway

Latest News

Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Feds press nursing home COVID-19 boosters as staff cases spike
Curtis Callarman, 43, of Topeka
Topeka man arrested for burglary, theft after caught on security camera
A man was shot Wednesday night while attempting to escape in his vehicle during an attempted...
Man shot during Wednesday night robbery attempt in central Topeka
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants approved...
States diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing