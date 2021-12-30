Energy assistance program to open as winter weather projected to strike NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a winter storm on the way and gas bills still not recovered from the February cold snap, applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program will open on Jan. 3, 2022.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families says a perfect storm of cold weather and expensive energy costs is brewing and headed to Kansans’ heating bills this winter.

After February’s severe winter weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Kansas Corporation Commission said national gas costs have been projected to rise nearly 30% while energy costs are projected to be 6% higher. They said the high natural gas and energy usage from Winter Storm Uri, high demands on natural gas from heatwaves over the summer, energy shortages in Europe and Asia, as well as declining domestic production, all combined will cause energy and natural gas to cost more this winter.

“This strain on already stressed family financial situations is cause for concern,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) is ready to assist Kansans with the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).”

DCF said LIEAP provides an annual benefit to help those who qualify pay winter heating bills. Those with disabilities, older adults and families with kids are the primary groups assisted. In 2021, it said 38,750 households received an average of $1,389, which increased from 2020′s 34,000 households who got an average benefit of $960.

To qualify, DCF said applicants are required to be responsible for direct payment of their heating bills. Income eligibility requirements are set at 150% of the federal poverty level. It said the level of benefit will vary depending on household income, number of people living in the home, type of home, type of heating fuel and utility rates.

DCF said applicants also need to have made payments on their heating bill two out of the last three months. Those payments are required to be equal to or over $80 or the total balance due on the energy bills, whichever is less.

The Department said applications for the program have already been mailed to homes that received energy assistance in 2020. It said LIEAP applications are also available at local DCF offices and through partnering agencies starting on Jan. 3. Those can be requested by calling 1-800-432-0043.

Applications will be accepted from Jan. 3 to 5 p.m. on March 31. Income eligibility determination is as follows:

Persons Living in Household Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $1,610 2 $2,178 3 $2,745 4 $3,313 5 $3,880 6 $4,448 7 $5,015 8 $5,583 +1 $568 for each additional person

To apply online, click HERE.

Applications for the program will open on Monday, Jan. 3.

Funding for the program is provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Community Service through the Federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

