Advertisement

Delta still dominates, but Omicron growing among Kansas COVID cases

Cases of Omicron (shown in turquoise) make up an increasing percentage of variant cases KDHE is...
Cases of Omicron (shown in turquoise) make up an increasing percentage of variant cases KDHE is identifying, though Delta (in lavender) continues to be the dominant strain.(KDHE)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of confirmed Omicron cases in Kansas is climbing.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s Wednesday update shows 45 cases of the variant now confirmed in the state, up from 25 in Monday’s report. The numbers include three cases each in Shawnee and Douglas counties, two in Jackson Co., and one in Nemaha Co.

It’s a far cry from the 10,388 cases of Delta variant KDHE has identified over the past several months, but Omicron is creeping up in the percentages. Of the 59 variant cases identified the week of Dec. 19, 43 (or 72.88%) were Delta, while 16 (or 27.12%) were Omicron. For the week of Dec. 12, 308 cases (91.12%) were Delta, with 28 (8.28%) were Omicron.

Weekly numbers show each seek since June 27, Delta has accounted for more than 90 percent of variant cases identified in Kansas.

For the month of December, KDHE is sequencing 2.1 percent of positive cases to check for variants.

KDHE reports variant numbers on its online dashboard, which is typically updated three times at week at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Topeka Police identify man killed by car Tuesday morning
FILE
KDHE confirms first case of Omicron in Shawnee Co.
Eric (left) and Starlette (right) Clary are arrested after deputies find a grow operation in...
Brown Co. deputies uncover marijuana grow operation after called to check on child
Flames shoot from a house near Meriden, Kan. Dec. 28, 2021.
Fire destroys Jefferson Co. home, firefighter injured
SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status
SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status

Latest News

Topeka Rescue Mission
Topeka Rescue Mission experiencing COVID outbreak
KDHE COVID update
Flags to be flown at half-staff as Kansas hits another somber COVID-19 milestone
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, left, is congratulated by teammate Travis...
Kelce, Butker among Chiefs welcomed back from COVID-19/Reserve list
Topeka Rescue Mission (WIBW)
Topeka Rescue Mission experiencing COVID outbreak