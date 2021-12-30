Delta still dominates, but Omicron growing among Kansas COVID cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of confirmed Omicron cases in Kansas is climbing.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s Wednesday update shows 45 cases of the variant now confirmed in the state, up from 25 in Monday’s report. The numbers include three cases each in Shawnee and Douglas counties, two in Jackson Co., and one in Nemaha Co.

It’s a far cry from the 10,388 cases of Delta variant KDHE has identified over the past several months, but Omicron is creeping up in the percentages. Of the 59 variant cases identified the week of Dec. 19, 43 (or 72.88%) were Delta, while 16 (or 27.12%) were Omicron. For the week of Dec. 12, 308 cases (91.12%) were Delta, with 28 (8.28%) were Omicron.

Weekly numbers show each seek since June 27, Delta has accounted for more than 90 percent of variant cases identified in Kansas.

For the month of December, KDHE is sequencing 2.1 percent of positive cases to check for variants.

KDHE reports variant numbers on its online dashboard, which is typically updated three times at week at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.

