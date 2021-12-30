Apple iPhones stolen from Manhattan Best Buy store

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police were searching for three individuals who were suspected of stealing several mobile phones on Tuesday from a Manhattan business.

According to Riley County police reports, the theft was reported around 2:08 p.m. Tuesday at Best Buy store at 329 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Riley County police reports stated that three unknown individuals stole multiple Apple iPhones valued at approximately $4,600.

Anyone with information in the case may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

