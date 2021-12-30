Advertisement

Apple iPhones stolen from Manhattan Best Buy store

Riley County police were searching for three individuals who were suspected of stealing several...
Riley County police were searching for three individuals who were suspected of stealing several Apple iPhones on Tuesday from the Best Buy store at 329 Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police were searching for three individuals who were suspected of stealing several mobile phones on Tuesday from a Manhattan business.

According to Riley County police reports, the theft was reported around 2:08 p.m. Tuesday at Best Buy store at 329 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Riley County police reports stated that three unknown individuals stole multiple Apple iPhones valued at approximately $4,600. 

Anyone with information in the case may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

