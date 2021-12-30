Advertisement

3 injured in Morris Co. wreck

Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck near Alta Vista, Kan.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were injured Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck near Alta Vista, Kan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log shows the wreck happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Hwy. 177, just south of K-4.

According to KHP, Robin Robinson of Osage City was following a slow-moving tractor and another vehicle northbound, when she was rear-ended by a pickup driven by William Osborne, 81, of Topeka.

KHP states the impact caused Osborne to spin out of control, and his pickup was hit in the passenger side by an oncoming pickup driven by Nolan Abernathy, 19, of Emporia.

Both Osborne and Abernathy were taken to hospitals with injuries considered serious. Robinson was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. An infant in her vehicle was not hurt.

