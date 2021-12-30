Advertisement

2-vehicle accident shuts down Adams at I-70

Crews were called around 10:45 a.m. to a two vehicle accident along Adams near the WB I-70...
Crews were called around 10:45 a.m. to a two vehicle accident along Adams near the WB I-70 on-ramp.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a two-vehicle injury accident along Adams St. in Topeka.

According to Shawnee Co. Dispatch, emergency responders were called to Adams at the westbound on-ramp to I-70 around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Preliminary information indicates an SUV and car were involved.

As of 11:30 a.m., Adams remained closed in both directions.

Scanner traffic indicates an extraction was completed at 11:06 a.m.

No word on how many people were injured and how serious those injuries were.

This is a developing story.

