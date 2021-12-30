2-vehicle accident shuts down Adams at I-70
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a two-vehicle injury accident along Adams St. in Topeka.
According to Shawnee Co. Dispatch, emergency responders were called to Adams at the westbound on-ramp to I-70 around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Preliminary information indicates an SUV and car were involved.
As of 11:30 a.m., Adams remained closed in both directions.
Scanner traffic indicates an extraction was completed at 11:06 a.m.
No word on how many people were injured and how serious those injuries were.
This is a developing story.
