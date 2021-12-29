Advertisement

Wounded Wichita PD officers released from hospital, continuing recoveries at home

A wounded Wichita police officer is released from the hospital after being wounded on a call on Christmas Eve night.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita police officers are continuing their recoveries at home after a suspect shot them on a domestic violence call Christmas Eve night. The officers went to arrest 24-year-old Malik Rogers who did not comply when they made contact with him inside his apartment. Both officers tried to subdue him with tasers, but Rodgers was able to lock himself in a bathroom

Police said when the officers forced entry into the bathroom, Rogers had a gun pointed at them and fired multiple shots, hitting one in the arm, and the other in the leg. Both officers were able to get to safety. Rogers died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Wichita Police Department has not identified the injured officers.

After a few days in the hospital, on Tuesday, the second of the two officers were released. The other injured officer was released from the hospital on Sunday. Outside Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital on both days were fellow WPD officers, patiently waiting for their colleagues, expected, in time, to make full recoveries. Those greeting the two injured officers wanted to make sure both men know they’re valued.

“On behalf of all the police department, we all never want any of our officers to be injured. We are one big family. We’re definitely very happy that officers are going home,” said Wichita PD Captain Wendell Nicholson, among those who greeted the injured officers outside the hospital.

On Christmas Day, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay posted on his professional Facebook page, asking for prayers for the officers and their families. He also said the incident highlights the dangers officers face as they work to keep their communities safe.

“No one wants to see anyone get injured, especially one of our officers,” Ramsay said.

