Advertisement

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The White House COVID-19 response team is holding a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

It’s expected the health officials, which typically include CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci, will likely explain further the rationale behind the relaxed isolation and quarantine restrictions announced Monday.

The recommended isolation period for coronavirus is now five days instead of 10.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact, many are going to be asymptomatic,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

The nation is dealing with a massive coronavirus surge ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, causing some sites to alter their plans.

For instance, Atlanta has canceled the Peach Drop for the third year in a row because of the coronavirus surge in the area, WGCL reported.

New York City’s Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration is still going to happen, but with limitations on attendance to allow for more distancing, as well as proof of vaccination and masks required for attendees.

The omicron surge is also being blamed for air travel disruptions as thousands of flights during the Christmas holidays were canceled or delayed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Topeka Police identify man killed by car Tuesday morning
FILE
KDHE confirms first case of Omicron in Shawnee Co.
Flames shoot from a house near Meriden, Kan. Dec. 28, 2021.
Fire destroys Jefferson Co. home, firefighter injured
Eric (left) and Starlette (right) Clary are arrested after deputies find a grow operation in...
Brown Co. deputies uncover marijuana grow operation after called to check on child
Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore was fired on a 3-2 vote at Monday night's city commission...
Hiawatha police chief out following Monday night city council vote

Latest News

Aundrey M. Reece, 30
Man faces assault charges after punching 11 people at KC Walmart
As part President Biden’s clean energy agenda, the administration is accelerating a plan to...
‘The money should start flowing by summertime’: Energy Secretary says EV charging network plan is cruising along
EV
Energy Secretary says EV charging network plan is cruising along
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Holmes jury resumes deliberations after closed-door meeting