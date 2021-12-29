Wednesday forecast: Cold today with a few flurries possible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’re getting a tease of winter today after a very warm month before temperatures moderate Thursday afternoon through Friday. Friday night through Monday morning are expected to be very cold and well below average for this time of year. We’re also monitoring our first snow of the season on Saturday.

High confidence it will be cold this weekend: In fact, beginning Friday evening wind chills get down to around 20° and aren’t expected to get back above 20° until Monday. Wind chills could get as cold as -15 Saturday night.

Lower confidence on the snowfall. If precipitation begins early enough on Friday night there may be a brief window of a rain/snow mix with possible ice accumulation however confidence is low on that occurring. While confidence is fairly high on snow on Saturday, the amounts are uncertain and where the heavy band will be setting up. Prepare for at least a couple inches but know this will need to be fine tuned in the next couple days. This is the first snow of the season so even if it’s only 1″ it may have an impact on you especially if you’re going to be out on the roads.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy for most of the day with a few breaks in the clouds late. Some light snow is possible mainly north of I-70 however with dry air the snow will be battling, anything more than a dusting mainly on grassy surfaces would be a surprise. Roads shouldn’t be impacted other than getting wet and maybe a few slick spots on the bridges and overpasses. Highs in the low 30s north with mid-upper 30s south. Winds NE 5-10 mph. Wind chills in the teens and 20s for most of the day, low 30s for a brief time near I-35 this afternoon.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the low teens north with upper teens southeast of the turnpike. Winds become light to calm so wind chills may not be as big of a factor but any wind even at 5 mph could mean a wind chill close to, if not in the single digits.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Friday we’ll be monitoring a cold front in the afternoon and that could mean a wide range in temperatures in the afternoon as temperatures begin to fall. Highs mainly in the low 40s in north-central KS and mid-upper 50s near I-35.

As temperatures continue to drop Friday night, whatever the temperature is Saturday at sunrise will be the warmest it will be all day. Of course we have the snow on Saturday as well before any leftover flurries and clouds clear out Saturday night leading to a sunny but cold Sunday.

Temperatures do warm up early next week but how warm it will get will depend on how much snow we have.

Taking Action:

There may be some flurries today mainly north of I-70 but impacts will be minimal. The higher impacts will be the cold temperatures where wind chills will be in the single digits and teens this morning then stuck in the 20s possible low 30s in the afternoon.

Get ready for winter this weekend: High confidence of our coldest temperatures of the season so far but also prepare for the possibility of our first snow of the season. DO NOT expect specific details like snowfall totals until tomorrow at the earliest although based on the uncertainty in the models so far it would be a very early forecast and would not be the final forecast. There remains some uncertainty on the timing and if any precipitation will be impacting the roads Friday night if you’re going to be out for New Year’s Eve festivities, as of now am leaning more toward dry conditions but there still remains a chance of a wintry mix for some at midnight.



