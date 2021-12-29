Advertisement

Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche

By KECI Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKE CITY, Mont. (KECI) - An avalanche in Montana killed two cousins who were snowmobiling on Monday.

Park County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue said Jesse Thelen, 43, and Carl Thelen, 40, were buried in the snow and ice while they were snowmobiling. Six others in their group used their rescue equipment to find the men, but they were unable to revive them.

The avalanche broke 5 feet deep and about 300 feet wide on a southeast-facing slope.

“The issue is really the type of terrain that different users like to recreate in. For advanced snowmobilers and skiers and users, they like to be in steeper terrain, and steeper terrain is where avalanches happen,” National Forest Avalanche Center forecaster Dave Zin said.

Avalanche forecasters said considerable avalanche danger persists in the mountains around Cooke City and West Yellowstone. This means human-triggered avalanches are likely on steep slopes in these areas.

“This is a fairly typical set up for us. We get snow, some of it is weaker. We get more snow, and that loading and stressing of the snowpack is what causes avalanches,” Zin said.

Zin said no matter how experienced you are, you should always check avalanche conditions in the area before going out.

Copyright 2021 KECI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Topeka Police identify man killed by car Tuesday morning
FILE
KDHE confirms first case of Omicron in Shawnee Co.
Flames shoot from a house near Meriden, Kan. Dec. 28, 2021.
Fire destroys Jefferson Co. home, firefighter injured
Eric (left) and Starlette (right) Clary are arrested after deputies find a grow operation in...
Brown Co. deputies uncover marijuana grow operation after called to check on child
Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore was fired on a 3-2 vote at Monday night's city commission...
Hiawatha police chief out following Monday night city council vote

Latest News

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
Home Depot enhances their military discount
A TuSimple truck is seen in this handout photo provided by TuSimple. The company has completed...
Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Montana avalanche kills 2 snowmobilers
A man dealing with a rare cancer has gotten a 3D-printed partial pelvis to help save his leg.
Man gets 3D-printed pelvis