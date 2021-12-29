Advertisement

Topeka’s Ky Thomas named Guaranteed Rate Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Game

Minnesota running back Ky Thomas (8) gets away form West Virginia safety Saint McLeod during...
Minnesota running back Ky Thomas (8) gets away form West Virginia safety Saint McLeod during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Phoenix. Minnesota won 18-6. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - Topeka High alum Ky Thomas’ dominant performance in Minnesota’s 18-6 win over West Virginia Tuesday earned him the title of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Game.

Thomas had 21 carries for 144 yards (6.9 yds/carry) and one touchdown in the win.

The former Trojan’s score came late in the first half from five yards out. Thomas set up the run with a 50-yard gain a few players prior.

“Just the preparation,” Thomas said when asked what he’d take away from the experience. “All the older guys have been through this, so learning from them. They kind of guided me this way, told me how it is with a big gap between Wisconsin and this game, so they just taught me how to prepare. That’s one thing I’m going to take forward.”

Thomas, a redshirt freshman for the Gophers, finished the year with 680 yards on 145 carries and 5 touchdowns.

