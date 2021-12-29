Topeka Zoo greets nearly 300K visitors in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is gearing up to break its highest attendance record in 2022.

The Topeka Zoo says as of around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, it greeted 271,820 visitors in 2021.

The Zoo said these guests include zoo rentals. For example, Edward Jones rented the Kay McFarland Japenese Garden during Zoo lights and invited a number of their clients who did not go through normal zoo ticketing but were counted separately and then billed to the company in one invoice.

The total figure includes 69,140 guests who attended Zoo Lights.

“With Dinosaurs Alive in the spring, Giraffe and Friends opening in the summer and Zoo Lights again late next year, we think we can beat the 1991 record in 2022,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley.

The Zoo said the 1991 record included 288,671 guests from all over Kansas and the U.S.

The 2021 record also broke the previous 2019 record of 224,117 guests.

