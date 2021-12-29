Topeka Rescue Mission experiencing COVID outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission is seeing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

They are listed as an exposure location on this week’s Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment cluster update. KDHE’s report shows TRM with 14 cases in the past two weeks.

TRM executive director Barry Feaker says most of the cases are among guests in the men’s shelter, with a few in the Hope Center, which houses families.

Feaker says the mission continues to follow protocols, including masks in their shelter facilities, screening all guests when they enter, random COVID testing of guests, and periodic testing of staff. They also are maintaining a policy to accept only guests from the immediate area, with very few exceptions.

He says they also monitor for symptoms and have separate areas for quarantining and isolating. At times, he said, that has limited their available space and led to quarantining some people who may not otherwise have had to quarantine. In addition, he said they have moved some guests who hold jobs and have not been exposed to the virus into hotels. He said it is a precautionary measure in case the shelter would have to implement a complete lockdown, so those guests could continue to work.

Feaker says the shelter started seeing a few cases a couple of months ago, but over the past two to three weeks, they say illness grow rapidly. He says they consulted with state and local health officials, as they have throughout the pandemic, to review their procedures. He said they did not recommend any changes.

Feaker said the mission informed all volunteers of the situation prior to any holiday activities, so they could decide whether they wished to continue to participate.

The mission typically houses about 120 people a night right now, Feaker said, which is down from 250 to 300 a night pre-pandemic.

Overall, KDHE reported 155 clusters this week, down from 160 last week. Among them, 32 were in K-thru-12 schools and 62 were in long-term care facilities. Other exposure locations listed this week included Topeka’s North Fairview Elementary School (7 cases), Wamego schools (12), Wabaunsee Junior High School athletics (5), and Health Care Resort Assisted Living in Topeka (6).

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.