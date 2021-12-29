Advertisement

Topeka man behind bars after Christmas Eve meth arrest

Eris Hopkins, 27, of Topeka
Eris Hopkins, 27, of Topeka(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind Jackson Co. bars after he was arrested for possession of meth on Christmas Eve.

Just before 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a Chevy Malibu near 142nd and U.S. 75 for a traffic violation.

Deputies said the stop ended with the driver’s arrest on suspicion of drugs.

Eris Shamer Hopkins, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility and felony interference with law enforcement.

