Topeka hoopers donate 200 pairs of shoes to kids in need at DBA camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Basketball requires three things: a ball, a basket, and pair of shoes.

“A lot of people take that for granted,” Kerry Darting, founder of the Darting Basketball Academy, said. “If you don’t have shoes, there’s not much you can do. Especially playing basketball. That’s probably the number-one thing after a basketball. You need a pair of shoes to be able to play.”

That’s why Darting put on the DBA’s first-ever Community Give-Back Shoe Drive camp in Topeka Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of kids in the community that don’t have that unfortunately, so we want to do what we can to help those that need it,” he said.

Kids came to work on their skills, with the entry price being a pair of shoes for someone in need.

“We had close to 200 pairs of shoes that we raised,” Darting said.

The shoes went to Sole Reason: a Topeka nonprofit with the goal of making sure no kid goes barefoot.

“A new pair of shoes means everything to these kids,” Jerry Hudgins, founder and president of Sole Reason, said. “I always tell people, it’s pretty much the basis of everything because it gives these kids self-esteem, self-worth — and who doesn’t want to get something new and run around, especially in new kicks and have fun in those.”

Darting hopes the camp helps get kids off on the right foot — in more ways than one.

“It’s a lot of fun, a lot of basketball development, but more, it’s the kids get to experience the feeling of giving back, which I think is very important,” Darting said.

You can find out how to get involved with Sole Reason, here.

