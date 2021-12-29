Topeka Fire Chief announces retirement plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Chief Craig Duke plans to leave the department next spring.

Topeka Mayor-elect Mike Padilla revealed the news during an interview on 13 NEWS Eye on Northeast Kansas. Padilla said Chief Duke informed the governing body that he will retire in April.

Duke was hired as Topeka Fire Chief in March 2017. He was the former deputy fire chief of the Unified Government of Wyandotte Co./ Kansas City, Kansas. Among factors in his selection was Duke’s familiarity with Advanced Life Support systems, which city leaders had hoped the Topeka Fire Dept. could implement.

When he was hired, then-interim city manager Doug Gerber called Duke a “thoughtful, inquisitive and committed candidate.”

The fire department will be the latest area of city government to see a leadership change. Bryan Wheeles was hired in December as Topeka Police Chief, after serving a year in an interim capacity. City Manager Brent Trout will depart at the end of the year. Padilla said he hopes to have a new city manager on board by late spring or early summer.

