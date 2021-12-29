Speed of Humvee unknown at time of fatal National Guard training crash near Salina

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Guard Air Combat Command has released its findings in the fatal Humvee accident at the Kansas Smoky Hill Air National Guard range on June 8 of this year.

Thirty-year-old Technical Sergeant Wesley Kubie died in that accident and two other Air Guard members were injured.

The Ground Accident Investigation Board report indicates the three airmen in the Humvee were conducting a ground support mission with a B-52 aircraft from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and two F-16′s from the South Dakota National Guard when the accident happened.

The Investigation reported the Humvee was on a gravel road on the Smoky Hill Range when it skidded while entering a curve in the road. The report states that the right front tire caught up in the dirt, causing the vehicle to roll one and a half times before coming to rest on its roof.

All three airmen were ejected, and Sergeant Kubie died after being airlifted to a McPherson hospital. The other two men were treated for injuries at Salina Regional Health Center and a Topeka hospital.

The Combat Command does not list a specific cause of the accident, and the investigation could not determine how fast the Humvee was going. It did state the airman may have had their chest harnesses fastened but not the lap belt and that their helmets may have been on but unclasped.

The three airmen were assigned to the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron, 184th Wing at McConnel Air Force base in Wichita.

