Sheldon named new Hiawatha fire chief after commission action

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha has a new fire chief after action taken during a city commission meeting Monday night, according to KNZA Radio.

The new chief, Patrick Sheldon, was sworn in as the new fire chief during the Hiawatha City Commission meeting.

According to KNZA, Sheldon will fill the unexpired term of Gene Atland, who was removed from the fire chief position on a 3-2 vote at the commission’s Dec. 13 meeting.

As part of that vote, the Hiawatha Volunteer Fire Department, was to be allowed to select its own chief.

Based on the recommendation of the fire department, city commissioners on Monday night unanimously approved Sheldon as the new chief.

The commission in November 2019 appointed Atland as fire chief without recommendation after it voted to terminate Ryan Shockley from the position, KNZA said.

