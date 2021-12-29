Semi hauling cattle overturns when driver swerves to miss dog in roadway

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A semitrailer hauling a load of cattle overturned Tuesday morning on a southwest Kanas highway when the driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog that was in the roadway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday on US-83 highway, about nine miles south of Garden City in Finney County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Freightliner semitrailer was headed south on US-83 when the driver swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid hitting a large dog that was in the roadway.

The semi, which was hauling cattle, became unstable and overturned onto the driver’s side.

The truck portion of the semi came to rest in the northbound lane of US-83, while the trailer came to rest in the east ditch of the highway.

The driver, Brandon Smith, 25, of Plains, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Smith was wearing his seat belt.

The highway patrol’s crash log didn’t indicate if any of the cattle were injured.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.