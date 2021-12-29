Advertisement

Semi hauling cattle overturns when driver swerves to miss dog in roadway

A semitrailer hauling a load of cattle overturned Tuesday morning near Garden City in southwest...
A semitrailer hauling a load of cattle overturned Tuesday morning near Garden City in southwest Kansas after authorities said the driver swerved to avoid hitting a large dog that was in the roadway.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A semitrailer hauling a load of cattle overturned Tuesday morning on a southwest Kanas highway when the driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog that was in the roadway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday on US-83 highway, about nine miles south of Garden City in Finney County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Freightliner semitrailer was headed south on US-83 when the driver swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid hitting a large dog that was in the roadway.

The semi, which was hauling cattle, became unstable and overturned onto the driver’s side.

The truck portion of the semi came to rest in the northbound lane of US-83, while the trailer came to rest in the east ditch of the highway.

The driver, Brandon Smith, 25, of Plains, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Smith was wearing his seat belt.

The highway patrol’s crash log didn’t indicate if any of the cattle were injured.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Topeka Police identify man killed by car Tuesday morning
FILE
KDHE confirms first case of Omicron in Shawnee Co.
Flames shoot from a house near Meriden, Kan. Dec. 28, 2021.
Fire destroys Jefferson Co. home, firefighter injured
Eric (left) and Starlette (right) Clary are arrested after deputies find a grow operation in...
Brown Co. deputies uncover marijuana grow operation after called to check on child
Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore was fired on a 3-2 vote at Monday night's city commission...
Hiawatha police chief out following Monday night city council vote

Latest News

After a series of delays brought about by supply-chain issues, homeless men are finally being...
Emporia Rescue Mission begins housing men at new location
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Jayhawks battling COVID-19 concerns as games are canceled
Jayhawks battling COVID-19 concerns as games are canceled
SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status
SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status