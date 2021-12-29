SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment wants people to know it is not behind messages asking Kansans to register their vaccination status.

A couple reached out to 13 NEWS when they received a message claiming to be from KDHE, but sent from a Delaware phone number.

The message stated, “Kansas Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation - Validate your details below.” It then included a link to a web address ending in “.com.”

The link leads to a page which shows logos for KDHE and the state’s Division of Vehicles. It asks you to fill in information including your name, date of birth, and social security number.

KDHE spokesperson Matt Lara said the message is a scam.

“KDHE is not requesting the COVID-19 vaccination status of Kansans,” Lara told 13 NEWS in an email. “All of our websites end with .gov. If (people) get any messages from us that point them to a website without the .gov ending they should not click the link.”

The couple who contacted 13 NEWS said they were suspicious because they had not heard of any efforts to register vaccination status, and they want everyone to be alerted to the scam so no one falls into the trap.

