Advertisement

SCAM ALERT! Message claims KDHE wants your COVID vaccination status

People report receiving a text message claiming to be from KDHE, which directs them to a web...
People report receiving a text message claiming to be from KDHE, which directs them to a web site asking for personal information.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment wants people to know it is not behind messages asking Kansans to register their vaccination status.

A couple reached out to 13 NEWS when they received a message claiming to be from KDHE, but sent from a Delaware phone number.

The message stated, “Kansas Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation - Validate your details below.” It then included a link to a web address ending in “.com.”

The link leads to a page which shows logos for KDHE and the state’s Division of Vehicles. It asks you to fill in information including your name, date of birth, and social security number.

KDHE spokesperson Matt Lara said the message is a scam.

“KDHE is not requesting the COVID-19 vaccination status of Kansans,” Lara told 13 NEWS in an email. “All of our websites end with .gov. If (people) get any messages from us that point them to a website without the .gov ending they should not click the link.”

The couple who contacted 13 NEWS said they were suspicious because they had not heard of any efforts to register vaccination status, and they want everyone to be alerted to the scam so no one falls into the trap.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car-pedestrian collision early Tuesday near S.W. 21st and Fillmore...
Man dies after being struck by multiple vehicles early Tuesday in central Topeka
Robert Nesbitt, Jr., 34, of Topeka was arrested Monday morning after police say he broke into a...
Man arrested for N. Topeka home burglary
(File)
Fight over fishing poles sends Manhattan man to hospital, then jail
Richard Cabrera, 25, of Topeka was booked into the SNCO Dept. of Corrections Dec. 26, 2021...
Topeka man arrested following pursuit in stolen vehicle
FILE
KDHE confirms first case of Omicron in Shawnee Co.

Latest News

KU women’s hoops game canceled an hour before tip
KU women’s hoops game canceled an hour before tip
Health officials handling increased Covid testing
Health officials handling increased Covid testing
Catalytic converter thefts
Manhattan business reports $2,500 loss in catalytic converter theft
KBI investigates
KBI investigates after man found dead in SW Kansas parking lot on Christmas morning