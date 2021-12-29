Power lines down after vehicle hits pole in midtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy midtown intersection was closed late Wednesday morning after a vehicle hit a wooden pole and knocked down several power lines.

The incident was reported at 10:09 a.m. at S.W. 8th and Mulvane. The location was between the west sides of St. Francis Hospital and Stormont Vail Hospital.

According to Evergy power’s website, fewer than five customers were without electricity as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Power was expected to be restored to the customers by 12:15 p.,m.

Police at the scene said a Dodge Caravan hit a wooden power pole near the southeast corner of the intersection, causing it to snap about halfway to its top.

As a result, several power lines were downed near the southeast side of the intersection.

American Medical Response ambulance crews were on the scene near the Caravan, which was in a parking lot at the southeast corner of the intersection. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a pair of Topeka police cars and a Topeka Fire Department truck were on the scene to help keep traffic away from the downed power lines.

Several Evergy power trucks also were on the scene to make repairs.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

