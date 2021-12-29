Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to identify burglary, theft suspect

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify the suspect of a recent burglary.

The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post it needs the public’s help to solve a burglary and theft that happened at Floyd’s Truck Repair just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27.

If anyone has information about the person or the crimes, they should contact the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-336-2311.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.