Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to identify burglary, theft suspect

The Nemaha Co. Sheriff's Office attempts to identify the person in the photos after a burglary...
The Nemaha Co. Sheriff's Office attempts to identify the person in the photos after a burglary and theft on Dec. 27, 2021.(Nemaha Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify the suspect of a recent burglary.

The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post it needs the public’s help to solve a burglary and theft that happened at Floyd’s Truck Repair just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27.

If anyone has information about the person or the crimes, they should contact the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-336-2311.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

