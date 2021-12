Nebraska man charged in crash that killed 4 from Topeka

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts of motor vehicle in connection with a crash that killed four people from Kansas earlier this year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Ronald Dubas of La Vista was charged in Cass County this month. Dubas posted bail and is out of jail ahead of a Jan. 11 hearing in the case. Online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf, and he has not yet entered a plea.

If Dubas is convicted, he could face up to four years in prison.

Prosecutors said the 56-year-old Dubas’ pickup truck crossed the centerline and collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt on U.S. Highway 75 just south of Union, Nebraska, shortly after 7 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Twenty-one-year-old Ashley Bracken and three of her passengers — Tatiyana Wade 22, Malaysia Reece, 4, and Keniah Robinson, 5 — died in the crash. They were all from Topeka, Kansas. A 20-year-old woman who was riding in the front passenger seat survived the wreck but was treated for serious injuries at an Omaha hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Dubas crossed into oncoming traffic, but Cass County Attorney S. Colin Palm said a blood test did not find any alcohol in his system.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.