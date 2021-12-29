Advertisement

Man faces assault charges after punching 11 people at KC Walmart

Aundrey M. Reece, 30
Aundrey M. Reece, 30(KCTV5)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is facing numerous charges in connection with a disturbance that happened at the Walmart on N. Boardwalk Avenue on Monday night in Kansas City.

According to court documents provided by the Platte County, Mo., Prosecutor’s Office, 30-year-old Aundrey M. Reece has been charged with the following:

  • One count of felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
  • One count of third-degree assault (hitting someone in the face)
  • 10 counts of fourth-degree assault (striking 10 people)

According to the police, the disturbance happened at 6:42 p.m. at the Walmart at 8551 N. Boardwalk Ave. Ultimately, officers determined that no shots had been fired despite having heard that from dispatch while en route.

Reece was taken into custody outside the store and a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine was found in the pocket of his pants.

Officers found 11 victims who had been hit by Reece while they were inside the store. One of them “lost a tooth,” according to court documents. The other 10 people had minor injuries from being hit in the face or body multiple times.

That victim who lost a tooth said he was walking between the toy and electronics aisles when he saw Reece punch another man.

When he saw this happen, he went to the front grocery part of the store. There, he saw other people looking toward the front of the store and assumed that Reece had left.

At that point, that victim went to the rear area of the store with the electronics and restrooms. There, he saw Reece and Reece hit him on the right side of the head. The victim was disoriented, but discovered that his right molar had been “chipped.”

This victim went back to the front of the store in an effort to leave.

At that point, he saw officers arrive and take Reece into custody.

A $250,000 cash only bond appears to have been requested.

