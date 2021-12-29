KU women’s hoops game canceled an hour before tip

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuesday’s women’s basketball game between Northwestern State and Kansas was called off just an hour before tip-off due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the Jayhawks’ program.

The game will not be made up, per KU Athletics.

Fans with tickets to tonight’s contest are asked to contact the KU ticket office by email (kutickets@ku.edu).

COVID issues continue causing a wave of cancellations and postponements across the country; the KU men’s team has had three-straight games either cancelled or postponed due to COVID concerns on the opposing team.

About an hour before tipoff, the Kansas Women’s basketball game against Northwestern State has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Jayhawks. #KUWBB pic.twitter.com/PC9C52qEBc — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.