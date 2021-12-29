Advertisement

KU women’s hoops game canceled an hour before tip

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuesday’s women’s basketball game between Northwestern State and Kansas was called off just an hour before tip-off due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the Jayhawks’ program.

The game will not be made up, per KU Athletics.

Fans with tickets to tonight’s contest are asked to contact the KU ticket office by email (kutickets@ku.edu).

COVID issues continue causing a wave of cancellations and postponements across the country; the KU men’s team has had three-straight games either cancelled or postponed due to COVID concerns on the opposing team.

