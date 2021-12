KHP reports two fatal accidents over Christmas weekend, no DUI-related crashes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Troopers worked on two fatal crashes over the Christmas weekend, neither of which were related to driving under the influence.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Christmas Weekend Holiday Activity Report for the period between 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26.

KHP troopers worked two non-DUI-related fatality crashes and had town non-DUI-related deaths.

KHP said weekend enforcement data is as follows:

Enforcement Data 2019 2020 2021 DUI Arrests 6 12 15 Speed Citations 232 590 377 Speed Warnings 346 613 491 Safety Belt - Adult Citations 20 48 29 Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 2 5 2 Safety Belt - Teen Citations 1 0 1 Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 0 0 0 Child Restraint - Citations 3 9 10 Motorist Assists 282 620 595

Weekend crash data is as follows:

Crash Data 2019 2020 2021 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 0 1 2 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 0 2 2

