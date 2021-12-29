Kelce, Butker among Chiefs welcomed back from COVID-19/Reserve list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Travis Kelce and Harrison Butker are among the Kansas City Chiefs welcomed back to practice after they were slated on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said in a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 29, all players on the active roster who were on the COVID-19/Reserve list last week have been cleared and are back at practice.

“Everybody passed our COVID [tests] that’s on the active roster,” Reid told reporters.

The only player not at practice was RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who left Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh with an injured collarbone.

NFL’s Ian Rapoport reported Edwards-Helaire’s x-rays were negative for any breaks.

X-Rays on the collarbone of #Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire were negative. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow to determine how serious it is. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

TE Travis Kelce and K Harrison Butker were among those that returned.

#Chiefs K Harrison Butker, DB Rashad Fenton, P Tommy Townsend, and DB Armani Watts have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and have returned to the active roster. LB Darius Harris was also activated and has returned to the practice squad — Chiefs Core (@ChiefsCore) December 29, 2021

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, LB Nick Bolton, and OL Lucas Niang will be activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list tomorrow and be back at practice per @ByNateTaylor — Chiefs Core (@ChiefsCore) December 28, 2021

The Chiefs prepare to take on the Bengals at noon on Sunday, Jan. 2, in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.