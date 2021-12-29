Advertisement

Kelce, Butker among Chiefs welcomed back from COVID-19/Reserve list

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, left, is congratulated by teammate Travis...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, left, is congratulated by teammate Travis Kelce after intercepting a pass and running it back for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Travis Kelce and Harrison Butker are among the Kansas City Chiefs welcomed back to practice after they were slated on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said in a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 29, all players on the active roster who were on the COVID-19/Reserve list last week have been cleared and are back at practice.

“Everybody passed our COVID [tests] that’s on the active roster,” Reid told reporters.

The only player not at practice was RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who left Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh with an injured collarbone.

NFL’s Ian Rapoport reported Edwards-Helaire’s x-rays were negative for any breaks.

TE Travis Kelce and K Harrison Butker were among those that returned.

The Chiefs prepare to take on the Bengals at noon on Sunday, Jan. 2, in Cincinnati.

