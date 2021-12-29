K-State cancels basketball game against North Florida due to COVID

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to COVID-19 issues with the North Florida Ospreys, Wednesday night’s K-State men’s basketball game has been canceled.

K-State Athletics said the game will not be rescheduled and those who purchased tickets will have refund information emailed to them by the K-State Athletics Ticket Office.

The next home game will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, between the Wildcats and Texas. Tickets start at just $1 for Dollar Night in Bramlage Coliseum.

Tickets for K-State basketball games can be purchased HERE, by calling 800-221-CATS or by visiting the ticket office at Bramlage in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The ‘Cats will open Big 12 play at Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, which will be aired on ESPNU.

