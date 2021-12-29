Advertisement

Jayhawks find Saturday basketball opponent after COVID postponement

FILE - Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) celebrates after making a basket during the first half...
FILE - Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game against Seton Hall Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The ‘Hawks have found a new opponent for Saturday’s game after it was postponed due to COVID complications at TCU.

The University of Kansas says it has found a new opponent for its Saturday game after the originally scheduled game against TCU was postponed due to COVID-19 complications with the Horned Frogs.

The Jayhawks will take on George Mason at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, in Allen Fieldhouse.

This is the second rescheduled game this week for the ‘Hawks as the game against Harvard was also canceled due to COVID complications on the ivy league team.

KU will play on Wednesday night, Dec. 29, after a replacement opponent was found. The Jayhawks will take on Nevada at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.

The women’s basketball team has also had trouble keeping opponents scheduled as it canceled its game an hour before tip-off on Tuesday night due to COVID complications with the other team.

George Mason is currently 7-5 this season as the Patriots have won three straight games after their 68-44 win against American on Dec. 21.

For ticket information for the George Mason game, click HERE.

To get tickets to watch the Jayhawks in action, click HERE.

