Jayhawks battling COVID-19 concerns as games are canceled

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Pay Heed to All Who enter. These are the words that adorn the top of Allen Fieldhouse. However, the second portion needs amending. Beward of the coronavirus. COVID-19 has a canceled a Kansas women’s basketball game. It causes more concerns moving forward into the season.

“It obviously sucks, but it’s a reminder of like last year to see that COVID’s still around and in large and effect now,” Ochai Agabaji, Kansas foward, said. “It’s really crazy to see that.”

The women’s basketball game being canceled on Tuesday adds to the two men’s hoops games canceled over the past week. It shows the delicate balancing act.

“Obviously I’m no doctor or anything but I think everybody has been trying to follow the rules as much as possible,” Mitch Lightfoot, Kansas forward, said. “We all want to have a safe successful basketball season and athletics in general. I think our administration has done a great job of making sure we’re all following procedures and being as protected as possible. We’ll figure it out.”

With so much uncertainty, it’s forced Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self to give more reps to second team players just incase a starter is out.

“When we practice, probably don’t practice with just five or six on the first-team,” Self said. “Probably try to slide in as many people into that situation so there is a little bit more of a comfort level and so we’re trying to do that as much as we possibly can.”

After the pandemic plagued 2020 season, players are prepared for anything.

“This is kind of a norm in college basketball and in any sports now,” Agbaji said. “That’s kind of how the norm is to not really think too much about it. Just to move on to whatever game is scheduled. We’re focused on that.”

